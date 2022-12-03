Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Manchester have released a new image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident

GMP have released this CCTV image to show Adams’ stature as it may be helpful to the public in recognising this individual.
Detective Superintendent David Meeney, of GMP’s City of Manchester district, said: “We are very keen to speak to this man, and stress any members of the public who see him or know his whereabouts should contact police. In an emergency always call 999.
“He is known to have links to Hulme, Ardwick, and frequent the Oxford Road area from Manchester City Centre along to Rusholme.
“Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Courtney Adams is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6049, on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111 quoting log 726 of 29/11/22.
“The victim was subjected to an horrific ordeal and is being supported by specialist officers.
“Offences of this nature are very rare, and this is being treated as an isolated incident, but I would urge people to make sure their doors and windows are securely closed, especially during darkness.
“We have had extra officers in the area since the incident and patrols will continue throughout the weekend. Any suspicious activity should also be reported to police.”
Information can also be passed on via the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.