Officers investigating the suspicious death of a man in Medway have arrested a second person. The 46-year-old man was detained on Thursday 27 July 2023, following the death of John Convey, aged 53, from Gillingham. Mr Convey’s body was found on a grass verge in Lower Twydall Lane, just before 11.30pm on Thursday 13 July.

Detectives from Kent Police’s Major Crime Unit previously arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been bailed to 11 September, pending further investigation. Mr Convey’s cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact them. Drivers with dashcam and residents with private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage. Anyone with information should follow this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123H07-PO1

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form and quote reference: 13-1805.