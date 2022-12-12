Officers investigating the theft of a car from Maidstone have issued a CCTV image of a person who they would like to identify

Between 3.30pm and 4pm on Friday 4 November 2022, a man went to an address near New Cut Road where it is reported he stole a Range Rover.

The vehicle was recovered later the same day from Princes Way, Detling.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Cunningham, said: ‘We have been making enquiries into this theft and are now able to release a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

‘Anybody who recognises him is urged to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/212810/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website. at www.crimestoppers-uk.org