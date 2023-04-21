Officers investigating the theft of a car from outside a house have charged a suspect

The Volkswagen Golf was taken from outside a property in Glaisdale Road West, Bilborough, after a burglary in the early hours of Monday morning.

Bank cards were also taken from the scene and were later used at a nearby petrol station where additional items were taken from behind the counter.

Mark Woodland, aged 43, has been charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and fraud by false representation

Woodland, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and was remanded into custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries of this nature are extremely distressing for victims and will always be thoroughly investigated.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect and our investigation continues.”