Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers investigating the theft of a car from outside a house have charged a suspect

Officers investigating the theft of a car from outside a house have charged a suspect

by uknip247

The Volkswagen Golf was taken from outside a property in Glaisdale Road West, Bilborough, after a burglary in the early hours of Monday morning.

Bank cards were also taken from the scene and were later used at a nearby petrol station where additional items were taken from behind the counter.

Mark Woodland, aged 43, has been charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and fraud by false representation

Woodland, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and was remanded into custody.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burglaries of this nature are extremely distressing for victims and will always be thoroughly investigated.

“I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect and our investigation continues.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

New Measures to Stop the Boats in Illegal Immigration Bill

A romance fraudster from Swindon has pleaded guilty after manipulating three women into giving him more than £200,000

Two men have appeared in court as part of an investigation into keyless car thefts

A man has been jailed for 12 years after pleading guilty to multiple child sex offences.

Two Just Stop Oil activists who stormed the Dartford Crossing bridge and created 40 hours of gridlock have been sentenced to five years in...

Residents and visitors to Dartford will see additional police patrols in the town centre over the weekend

A 14-year-old boy from Swindon has been sentenced to three years and eight months imprisonment after pleading guilty to two stabbings in Swindon and...

Police are renewing their appeal for missing 47-year-old Simon Gilmour from Cleator Moor

Home Secretary considers new ‘sex for rent’ law

Met prepared for a weekend of marathons, football matches and protests

Three men have been charged following a report of an assault in Tunbridge Wells town centre

Two people in hospital after Streatham blaze

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.