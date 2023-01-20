Officers investigating the theft of items from a Sandwich church have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to help with the investigation

A man entered St Peter’s Church in Market Street around 1.45pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and stole cash and a credit card.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers have released a photo of a man who may be able to help with the investigation.

‘I appreciate the man’s face is obscured in the image, but we are hoping someone may recognise him from his clothes, hat, and bag,’ said Acting Inspector Leigh Woolnough of the Dover Community Safety Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/10454/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.