On the morning of Wednesday 7 September 2022, jewellery items were stolen from a shop in Gravel Walk, Canterbury.

The incident was later reported to Kent Police and officers have released CCTV images of two men who may be able to assist enquiries.

Anyone with information, or who recognises either man, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/176424/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT