At around 2.45pm on Saturday 10 December 2022, three iPhones were stolen from a shop in Longmarket.

CCTV images of two people who may have information have been released by investigating officers.

Anyone who recognises those pictured or can assist should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/237077/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.