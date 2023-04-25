Officers investigating two indecent exposure incidents: They are appealing for information

The first incident took place at around 9.30am (Monday 24, April). It was reported that a woman in her 40’s was out walking her dog in a woodland area of Rowhill Copse Nature Reserve when a man exposed himself to her before walking off in the direction of Cranmore Lane in Aldershot.

The second incident took place between 10am and 10.30am on the same day (Monday, 24 April). It was reported that a woman in her 40’s was walking her dog in a woodland area in Caesars Camp when a man exposed himself to her.

No-one was assaulted during these incidents.

The man is described as white, in his early 20’s, around 5ft 8inches to 5ft 9inches tall and of average build. He was wearing a light blue baggy top, light grey cotton baggy shorts, a light-coloured cap covering his face and a tattoo on the right-hand side of his neck.

Police Sergeant Rob Tiller from Aldershot’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said:

“We know that these incidents will cause concern in the local community however please be reassured that we are taking these reports seriously and have been carrying out enquiries.

“If you see a man matching the description acting suspiciously in this area or witness any further exposure incidents of this kind, please call us on 999 immediately so that we can deploy officers and carry out a thorough search of the area.

“Also, if you live in the Cranmore Lane area and have private CCTV including ring doorbell footage, we would like to hear from you.

“Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 44230159896.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information via their website