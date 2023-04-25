Officers launch arson probe in Ashford after the front door is torched

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire in Ashford

At around 1.20am on Saturday 22 April 2023, residents in a property in Sheldwich Close woke to find their front door alight. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Detectives are treating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which may assist enquiries to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/71904/23.

You can also call Kent CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.