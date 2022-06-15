Grace Kent, 23, was reported missing after she was last seen at a town address around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She is thought to have fled in a grey Volkswagen Polo with the registration YP58 NHZ.

She is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, and slim, with pale green hair braided in. She was dressed in a large woolly red and blue coat and blue baggy pants.

“We understand Grace has been upset recently, and we are concerned for her welfare,” said Dorset Police Inspector Gareth Bishop. We are conducting searches in order to find her as soon as possible.” Our investigations indicate that she may have visited the Bournemouth area.

“I would urge anyone with information about Grace’s whereabouts, or who has seen a woman matching the description given, to please contact us as soon as possible.” “I would also encourage members of the public to report any sightings of the above-mentioned vehicle.” Finally, if you see this, I’d like to make a direct appeal to Grace: please contact us or your family and let us know where you are; we just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information or knowledge of Grace’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 14:222.