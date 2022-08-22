At around 9.35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the incident occurred outside the multi-story car park on Leopold Street.

A black Alfa Romeo collided with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s, both of whom died shortly afterwards.

A primary school-aged girl and a man in his 40s were both seriously injured and taken to a London hospital. Minor injuries were sustained by a primary school-aged boy.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are continuing to appeal for witnesses as part of their ongoing investigations into the collision. In particular, they would like to identify a motorcyclist who was in the area at the time as they may have important information.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a black helmet, is thought to have turned into Leopold Street from Harbour Parade at the time of the collision before continuing on to Queen Street. The motorcycle is described as a cruiser with a full-length chrome exhaust.

Officers are also asking anyone who was in the area around 8.30 p.m. and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Any other witnesses or local businesses with CCTV evidence are encouraged to contact the appeal line at 01622 798538 and quote reference DS/DGC/090/22.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30, of Highlands Glade in Manston, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault causing actual bodily harm, failing to provide a sample, failing to stop, and driving while inebriated. A 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possessing with intent to supply class A drugs remain on bail until Thursday, September 8th, pending further investigations.