A 60-year-old man was attacked from behind as he walked down Chequer Road in Doncaster at around 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9. The suspect tried to remove the chain from around his neck. The suspect fled down the road after the man fought back.

Nothing was stolen or injured the man.

Officers have been conducting inquiries to locate the suspect and have now produced an e-fit image with the assistance of the man.

They want to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the image or witnessed the attack.

If you can assist, please report any information to us via our new live chat, online portal, or by dialling 101. Our online reporting platform can be found at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/…/report-something/. Please refer to incident number xx from June 9, 2022.

You can also provide anonymous information to the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling their UK Contact Centre at 0800 555 111.