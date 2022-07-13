On April 25, 2019, a site worker discovered the remains in a scrapyard near Cockett Wick Lane.

In the three years since the discovery, extensive investigations have been conducted to try to identify who the skeleton was.

This work included forensic anthropologist assistance in determining a timeframe for when the person was likely to have died, a review of historic local and national missing person reports, inquiries with financial institutions, the NHS, and the Department of Work and Pensions, and the investigation of enquires generated by previous media appeals.

Police have also released photos of the cowboy boots discovered with the remains.

Officers today have now confirmed that he was Bill Long, a man in his 70s from the Tendring area.

Their attention is now focused on how Bill ended up where his remains were discovered, the circumstances surrounding his death, and when he died.

We believe he was last seen or believed to be alive between March 1999 and March 2000, and that he had a girlfriend who had moved to Australia around that time.

His death is being investigated as a homicide at this time, but we’re keeping an open mind about what happened to him.

“We must provide answers to Bill’s family.”

According to Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate:

“The process of locating Bill was measured and methodical.

“Bill’s family has been informed, and they now have the opportunity to lay him to rest.”

“They have questions about what happened to him, and our priority right now is to find answers for them.”

“We’re keeping an open mind about what happened to Bill and how he ended up where he did.”

“I’d like to hear from anyone who knew Bill, saw him, spoke to him, or has any information about him or his life at the time he was last seen.”

“We are desperate for information,” said Bill’s sister Patricia:

“We lost contact with Bill after our father died in 1996, and we’re desperate for information about what happened to him.”

“He was vulnerable and an easy target for scammers, and we feel terrible that we didn’t return to Jaywick to check on him.”

“The next thing we knew, detectives arrived and told us Bill’s remains had been discovered.”

“It’s extremely difficult to cope with grief and guilt when we don’t know what happened.”

“This can be arranged if you are afraid and want to remain anonymous.” Please assist us with any information you may have.”

In April 2019, the remains of Bill were discovered in a former scrapyard. Do you have any information?

We have set up a special online portal for reporting information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119N79-PO2

You can also submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to speak with an online operator.

Please refer to the case number 42/64620/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.