Officers On Patrol Charged A Driver With Offences After Observing Him Driving A Vehicle With A Blown Tyre
The driver was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25, in Colney Road, Northfleet, after police were called.

Paul McCullough, 41, of Edgware’s Colchester Road, has been charged with two counts of drug possession and driving without insurance. Officers are still looking into additional driving offences. He has been placed under arrest.

Officers conducted an investigation and discovered that the driver did not own the vehicle and did not have insurance.

Officers searched the vehicle for drugs after smelling cannabis coming from it. During the search, they discovered bags of cannabis and a large amount of cash, and the man was arrested.

