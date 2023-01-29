Tactical contact was used to end the pursuit safely. Suspects were apprehended with the assistance of @MetTaskforce The armed stop took place on Saturday evening. Those involved remain in custody at a South London Police station.
Officers on patrol in Mitcham seized a stolen jaguar, which contained five suspects wearing balaclavas and stab vests armed with swords
by uknip247