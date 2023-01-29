Sunday, January 29, 2023
Sunday, January 29, 2023

Officers on patrol in Mitcham seized a stolen jaguar, which contained five suspects wearing balaclavas and stab vests armed with swords

Officers on patrol in Mitcham seized a stolen jaguar, which contained five suspects wearing balaclavas and stab vests armed with swords

by uknip247

Tactical contact was used to end the pursuit safely. Suspects were apprehended with the assistance of @MetTaskforce The armed stop took place on Saturday evening. Those involved remain in custody at a South London Police station.

