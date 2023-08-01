Weather where you are

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

by uknip247
On Tuesday 25 July 2023, the constables were in Harmony Street, Rusthall, when they saw a car from outside the county parked in an unusual position.

They approached the vehicle on foot and, after speaking to the driver, suspected he was involved in the supply of drugs and completed a search.

The officers seized a lock knife, 23 wraps of cocaine, a mobile phone and a quantity of cash. The driver was then arrested and taken into custody.

Justin Kola, of no fixed address, was later charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing a lock knife in a public place.

The 28-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 28 July where he was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 25 August.

