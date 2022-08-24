The victim, who lives on Banning Street, awoke at 3 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, to discover her front door open. After looking around, she shut the door and went back to sleep.

The woman was notified at 5.36 a.m. that one of her bank cards had been used in a nearby store. She then realised her purse was gone.

A short time later, she received notification that a second bank card had been used in another nearby shop.

At 5.43 a.m., Kent Police received a report of a burglary. Officers arrested two suspects later that morning.

Rebecca Small, 34, and Jack Elliott, 32, both of Wainscott’s Gill Avenue, appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 23rd, each charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud.

They were released on bail with conditions and are scheduled to appear in the same court on Wednesday, October 5.