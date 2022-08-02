The charges follow after a collision on the M20, road policing officers acted quickly to arrest a man for drug and weapon offences.

Kent Police were called around 12.25pm on Monday, August 1, 2022, following an incident on the London-bound carriageway between Junctions 2 and 1. There were no injuries reported.

Officers who had stopped another vehicle for an unrelated reason soon after noticed one of the cars reported to have been involved in the collision and began following it.

The car was stopped on the A20 in Wrotham after officers seized a quantity of cocaine from the roadside. Following the stop, they also seized a knuckleduster.

Anthony Daniel, 45, of Nut Bush Lane in Torquay, Devon, was arrested and charged with possession of a class A drug, possession of an offensive weapon, and driving while intoxicated.

He was granted bail and will appear before magistrates in Sevenoaks on Monday, August 15.