Officers recognised for public protection work at MPS awards ceremony

Commander Kevin Southworth, Met lead for public protection, was joined by Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe in recognising the outstanding work of officers and staff from across the Met in tackling high harm offenders and abusers and supporting victim survivors at a ceremony at New Scotland Yard Thursday, 23 March.

He said: “The examples seen here are just a snapshot of the work going on everyday across the Met, where dedicated officers and staff across public protection are providing a tenacious and professional service in bringing predatory offenders to justice, and an exemplary level of duty and care to the victim survivors affected by some of the most awful crimes.

“Many of the offences we deal with in public protection are at the heart of concerns around violence against women and girls. I am hugely heartened that with fantastic work like this in the Met we can and will re-build the trust and confidence of our communities.”