Officers arrested a driver on the A2 near Dartford and seized catalytic converters, number plates, and gloves from his car.

Officers stopped the 30-year-old man at 3.39 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after becoming suspicious of the vehicle he was driving. They asked him to pull over, and a search of his vehicle revealed several catalytic converters, multiple number plates, and items such as gloves and face coverings.

The suspect was arrested in Cambridgeshire for theft of a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft, and theft from a motor vehicle. He was later released pending further investigation.