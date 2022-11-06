Officers renew appeal for missing man Terry Finnis

Officers searching for missing man Terry Finnis are today (6/11) renewing their appeal for help in locating him.

Terry, is 50-years-old and from Maidenhead.

He was reported missing yesterday (5/11) after his vehicle, a white van, was located unattended in Windsor Great Park.

Terry has not been seen since Friday (4/11).

An extensive search is ongoing in the area of Windsor Great Park, and the search is being extended to the wider Windsor area.

Our partners from Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and Berkshire Search & Rescue Dogs are assisting in this search.

Terry is also known to visit Slough.

Superintendent Zahid Aziz said: “Terry has not been seen by his family since Friday.

“His van was located at Windsor Great Park yesterday, which is where our search has been focused.

“We are today releasing an updated photograph of Terry, and I would urge anybody who knows of his whereabouts or see him to please contact Thames Valley Police, quoting incident number 502 (5/11).

“Our concern for Terry is growing, as this is out of character for him.

“As such, I would ask anybody who believes they have seen him to get in touch with us.

“There is a possibility that he may have checked into a local hotel or bed & breakfast, or you may have seen him walking in the area of Windsor Great Park.

“If you know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or if you see him, please call 999.

“I again appeal directly to Terry, if you see this message, please get in touch with us. We’re very concerned for your wellbeing and want to know that you are safe.”