At 10.43 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, Kent Police were called to the Co-op on Sheppey Way after the store reported that items such as meat, alcohol, and washing detergent had been stolen.

Officers from the Swale Local Policing Team responded and within nine minutes had located three people and seized items worth more than £100.

Alfie Lee, 23, of Sittingbourne’s Harkness Court, was charged with shoplifting and possession of a class B drug.

He was also charged with two additional counts of shoplifting on May 28 and June 8, 2022.

He is scheduled to appear in Maidstone Magistrates Court on June 28, 2022.

The two other people detained were released pending further investigation.