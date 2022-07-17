When they arrived, 50 or more young people were upbeat and enjoying the sun and water. The usual advice about litter, keeping bikes off the paths, and staying safe in the water was given. The vast majority of those that Police spoke with were courteous, friendly, and helpful.

Unfortunately, one member of the rather large group chose to ignore one officer’s very good advice, continuing to ride her e-scooter, which actually belonged to her older brother, despite being told not to.

The scooter was eventually seized. When Police went to see the girl’s father, he was very understanding of our situation and will be talking to his daughter about listening to good advice in the future.