Officers responding to a burglary in progress at a business in Rochester detained two men near to the scene

Patrols were quick to arrive at the site in Cuxton on the evening of Tuesday 28 March 2023, where CCTV showed the premises had been targeted the previous night too. The victim arrived at the scene where some containers had been opened. He disturbed the suspects who reportedly left in a car and enquiries remain ongoing to determine whether anything has been stolen.

Officers from the Kent Police Dog Unit searched the nearby area with the assistance of their dogs Bo and Jagger. They stopped and searched a car that matched the description provided to police and seized a number of tools thought to have been used to carry out offences.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

