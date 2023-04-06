Officers say Met Police horse Urbane, who suffered horrific injuries in an American Bully park attack, is still a “dog lover”

Urbane has befriended a Labrador while recovering from the ordeal. Urbane was on duty in Victoria Park in east London when the dog attacked

According to officers, despite his recent ordeal, a police horse attacked by an American Bully dog in a public park has been pictured befriending a Labrador and remains a “dog lover.”

The horse, named Urbane, was savaged by an off-leash dog while two mounted officers were on duty in Victoria Park, Hackney, east London, according to a video posted on social media last month.

The American Bully can be seen clamping its jaws around Urbane’s leg, refusing to let go, as officers yelled for the animal to be restrained.

Members of the public were forced to intervene, with one man attempting to shoo the dog away with a stick.

Despite his ordeal, the police department confirmed yesterday that he is recovering well and was excited to meet the Equine Dentist’s dog when it came to visit.

The Met shared a sweet photo of Urbane leaning out of a stable towards the black Labrador on Twitter, with the caption: ‘PH Urbane has always been a dog lover and continues to recover really well.

‘Despite his recent experience, he was eager to meet our Equine Dentist’s dog today.

‘Thank you for your continued questions and well wishes for him!’

Urbane had previously been removed from duty while he recovered, according to police.

The American Bully involved in the attack, they said, had been taken into police kennels.

The horse, whose partner collapsed and died at Notting Hill Carnival in 2022, had previously been to the vet and was having some ‘well-earned recuperation’ following the incident, according to the Met Police.

‘Police Horse Urbane, who received several wounds to his front legs, chest, and under belly by a dog on Wednesday, 23 March, is currently recuperating at our stables outside of central London,’ a Met spokesperson said at the time.

‘He is seen by a vet on a daily basis to ensure he is as comfortable as possible. He is expected to recover completely.

‘Urbane has been inundated with apples and treats from concerned and generous citizens.

‘The officer riding Urbane sustained no physical injuries and is being supported by his team at the Mounted Branch.

‘The dog is still in police kennels,’ says the officer.