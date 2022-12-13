Officers searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Bournemouth are appealing for help from the public to locate her

She is described as approximately five feet seven inches tall with long red hair that is brown at the roots.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Mia, or a girl matching the description given, to please come forward.
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Mia's whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220199962.