Dean Brown, 29, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He is thought to have been in the Broadhurst Avenue area earlier that afternoon.

He is described as being white with a tanned complexion, six feet one inch tall, slim, and with short dark hair.

Dorset Police Inspector Tracy Santoni stated, “It has been reported that Dean is very upset, and we need to find him as soon as possible to ensure his safety and well-being.”

“He is most likely driving a Ford Transit van with the registration D14 BRW.”

“I’m hoping that someone knows where Dean might have gone and can assist us in finding him.”

Anyone with information about Dean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting incident number 30:483.