Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sunday, March 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers searching for a missing elderly man in West Dorset have very sadly found a body

Officers searching for a missing elderly man in West Dorset have very sadly found a body

by uknip247

Dorset Police received a report at 3.11pm on Friday 17 March 2023 raising concern for the welfare of 95-year-old Michael Norman.

Following searches by officers, assisted by the NPAS helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR) and Wessex 4×4 Rescue, the body of a man was located during the afternoon of Saturday 18 March 2023. The body has yet to be formally identified, however, it is believed to be Michael.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Michael at this extremely difficult time.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK boosts girls’ access to education in the Democratic Republic of Congo

A new system that will give the Government and emergency services the capability to send an alert directly to mobiles phones when there is...

A fire station’s life-saving equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen

Police are searching for Lee Mayes

Do you recognise this scum bag who isn’t a man?

Officers investigating the murder of 64-year-old Mark Noke have made two further arrests in connection with the incident

A Grey Nurse Ragged Tooth Shark has been discovered washed up on Lepe beach this morning

Police charged three men with the murder of Darren Smith in Shard End earlier this week

UK and Rwanda strengthen agreement to deal with global migration issues

Notorious paedophile Harry Simmonds takes Gary Glitter’s bail hostel place in Portsmouth

A strong earthquake has shaken parts of southern Ecuador and northern Peru killing at least a dozen people and leaving many trapped

UK sends life-saving support to cyclone-hit Malawi

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More