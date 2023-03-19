Officers searching for a missing elderly man in West Dorset have very sadly found a body

Dorset Police received a report at 3.11pm on Friday 17 March 2023 raising concern for the welfare of 95-year-old Michael Norman.

Following searches by officers, assisted by the NPAS helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR) and Wessex 4×4 Rescue, the body of a man was located during the afternoon of Saturday 18 March 2023. The body has yet to be formally identified, however, it is believed to be Michael.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Michael at this extremely difficult time.