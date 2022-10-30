Officers searching for a missing man from Purbeck are appealing for help from the public to find him

Gary Frampton, aged 54, was last seen in Church Knowle at around 1.45pm on

Saturday 29 October 2022.

Gary is described as white, five feet ten inches tall and has short shaved

hair with a dark grey beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and green

coat, green jogging bottoms and brown boots.

Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “Gary has been upset

recently and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“Officers are currently carrying out searches of the surrounding areas in a

bid to locate Gary.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Gary, or a man matching the description

given, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Gary’s whereabouts is asked to

contact Dorset Police at http://www.dorset.police.uk/contact



or by calling 101, quoting incident number 29:518.