John Macklin was reported missing from Eastling during the morning of Monday 26 September 2022.

The 43-year-old was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, dark blue jeans, a pair of black Nike trainers and a navy blue waterproof jacket.

He is also believed to have links to Chatham and Snodland.

Chief Inspector Mark hedges said: ‘The CCTV image we are now issuing shows the clothing John was wearing on the day he was last seen.

‘We are concerned for his welfare and are urging anybody who sees him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 26-0269.