Officers searching for a missing man from Weymouth are appealing for information from the public to help find him

Dorset Police received a report on the morning of Monday 1 May 2023 raising concern for the welfare of David Barry, aged 38, who had last been seen on the evening of Friday 28 April 2023 on Portland.

He is described as six feet two inches tall and of slim build with black hair and a beard. David has tattoos on his arms and may have been wearing a baseball cap as well as a blue rucksack.

Chief Inspector Andy Edwards, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for David’s welfare, and we are conducting a number of searches to locate him so we can make sure that he is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts to please contact police immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct plea to David if you see this appeal – please get in touch with us or your loved ones and let us know where you are. We just want to check that you are OK.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230066295.