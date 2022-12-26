Monday, December 26, 2022
Officers Searching For A Missing Wareham Man Are Appealing For Help From The Public In Their Efforts To Find Him
by @uknip247

On Monday 26 December 2022 concern was raised for Danny Green. He was last seen at around 12pm outside an address in Bere Regis in his blue convertible Mercedes with the registration WR53 FHL.
He is described as five feet eight inches tall, of slim build and with short brown hair. He is wearing black-framed glasses, a grey camouflage-style T-shirt and blue tracksuit bottoms.
Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe Danny is very upset and we are making every effort to find him as we need to ensure he is safe and well.
“I am hoping that somebody may have seen Danny or his car and can help us find out where he might have gone.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Danny’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:152.

