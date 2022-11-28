Officers searching for a missing woman from Poole are renewing their appeal for information and issuing a new photo of her

Susan Bardsley, aged 66, was last seen in Cavan Crescent at around 7.55am on Monday 28 November 2022.

Officers have been searching throughout the day and have located CCTV footage of her walking along Cavan Crescent in the direction of the alleyway that leads to Sopers Lane.

Susan is described as five feet five inches tall and of average build with long blonde hair. She is wearing a black coat, a grey hooded top, black gym leggings with a white Nike tick and brown shoes and is carrying a large black and white bag.

Inspector Jon Wasey, of Dorset Police, said: “We remain concerned for Susan’s welfare as we understand she has been upset recently.

“As part of our enquiries we have found CCTV footage of Susan taken from the time she went missing and I would urge anyone who has seen her, or a woman matching the description given, to please come forward.

“I would also urge residents to please check their home CCTV cameras for any sightings of Susan in the Waterloo Estate area, including Sopers Lane and French Road. I am also keen to hear from any motorists who were travelling in the area from 7.55am onwards on the morning of Monday 28 November and may have captured Susan on their dashcam.

“Finally, I am appealing directly to Susan if you see this appeal to please make contact with us or your family as we all want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Susan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 28:120.