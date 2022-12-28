Officers searching for a woman who has been missing from Crayford have released a video of her on the day she was last seen

Taiwo Balogun, 53, went missing on Thursday, 1 December. There is no information to suggest that she has come to harm at the hands of anyone else, however she is considered vulnerable and there is reason to believe she may be a risk to herself.

An investigation into her disappearance has confirmed that she was in a shop in Crayford Road, Dartford, close to the junction with London Road, at around 14:27hrs that day. Footage from a CCTV camera in the shop is being released in the hope it jogs the memory of anyone who was in the area at the time, either on foot or driving.

When last seen, Taiwo – who is 5ft 9ins tall – was wearing a black jacket with vertical stripes down the arms, dark trousers and black and white trainers. She was also carrying an orange carrier bag.

Her family and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

They are urging anyone who thinks they were driving in the area on that Thursday afternoon to think back or check any dash cam footage if they have it. They are asking business owners to check CCTV to see if Taiwo came into their premises or walked by.

If Taiwo is reading this appeal, they are urging her to get in touch and to let someone – even if it is not the police – know she is safe.

In a statement, Taiwo’s family said: “We are very worried about our mum. She is greatly loved and a massive part of our lives. We want nothing more than to have our mum at home with us safe and well. If anyone has seen or knows where she is, please can you make contact with the police. Any information could help find her.”

Any information, no matter how insignificant, may provide a vital clue as to where Taiwo may have gone and what may have happened to her.

Information can be provided by calling 101, giving the reference 6085/01DEC.