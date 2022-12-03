Officers searching for a woman who has gone missing from North Dorset are appealing for the public’s help to find her

Saturday, December 3, 2022
Sara Fayers, 57, was last seen in Stalbridge at 8am on Friday 2 December 2022 and was reported missing to Dorset Police at 6.58pm.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, of average build and with shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, and is also possibly wearing jeans and wellington boots.

Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “We know that Sara has been missing since midday, possibly earlier, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Officers are currently searching the local area, assisted by colleagues from Dorset Search and Rescue (DorSAR), and I would urge anyone who has seen Sara, or a woman matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“Finally, if you see this appeal Sara, please make contact with us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Sara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 2:486.

