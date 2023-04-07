Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

Officers searching for missing David Marshall, 82, from Alton have today found a body

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but David’s next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious at this time, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

