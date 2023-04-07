Officers searching for missing Keano Byrne have found a body in Stockport

Keano from Gorton, was reported missing on Monday 27 March 2023 when GMP launched an immediate investigation.

He was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 26 March 2023 leaving Northumberland Road in Brinnington and walking towards Reddish Vale with another man.

Specialist teams of GMP officers have been searching the area in and around Reddish Vale Country Park since Keano was reported missing and, located a body in the water at around 12:10 GMT today

Shortly after Keano was reported missing, enquiries established that he may have come to harm and officers identified several lines of enquiry that resulted in two arrests.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Clearly this is an upsetting time for Keano’s family and they are being kept informed of the ongoing investigation as well as being supported by specialist officers.

“Specialist teams from GMP have been searching for Keano and trying to establish what happened to him since he was reported missing.

“It is early stages of the investigation but we are determined to find out what happened to Keano so his family can have the answers they deserve.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but officers are treating his disappearance as a murder inquiry following information revealed during the investigation into his disappearance.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday 26 March between 3:30am and 6:30am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

“No matter how small the information may seem, it may help us to piece together what has happened.

“We are looking for CCTV, dashcam footage, images, or any accounts of suspicious behaviour around that date as this will bring us one step closer to finding out what happened to Keano and help us understand the full circumstances.

“Information can be shared by calling GMPs Major Incident team on 0161 856 6377, or by using our LiveChat service on our website, www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 76”.