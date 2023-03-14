Officers searching for missing Rotherham man Abdul were out speaking to the public over the weekend, handing out posters and leaflets featuring his face in a bid to jog the memory of somebody who may have seen him

The 25-year-old was last seen in Eastwood over a month ago, on Sunday 12 February.

That evening, Abdul was captured on CCTV at 6.33pm, crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park. He was wearing all black clothing. Despite extensive CCTV and door-to-door enquiries, we have no leads as to where Abdul went from there and continue to urge everyone in the area to check their dash cam, CCTV and doorbell camera footage to help us establish his next movements. It’s possible he left the park by walking along the canal tow path in the direction of the train station or Rotherham town centre.

On Saturday (11 March), officers spoke to security staff and shoppers at Parkgate Shopping Park, retailers on Fitzwilliam Road and members of the public at Eastwood Park where Abdul was last seen.

They are back out in the area today (Monday 13 March) and will be speaking to everyone they can in the hope somebody may know something which can assist the search.

Overseeing the investigation, Superintendent Andy Wright said: “If you see our officers out and about, come and say hello.

“Somebody may have seen something that night, either in passing Abdul or having driven past him and captured him on their car’s dash camera. It may seem small and insignificant, but it could unlock a key line of enquiry for us that helps bring Abdul home.

“Abdul’s family are increasingly concerned and we are doing all we can to find him for them.”

In a statement released last week, Abdul’s family described him as “generous and honest”, saying their family is not complete while he is missing. Speaking directly to him, they said: “Abdul, if you are listening to this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay. We want nothing more than to have you back home where you are safe and where you belong.”

If you aren’t in the area today to speak to our officers but have any footage or information that could help, please get in touch with us through our dedicated online portal here: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also contact us through 101. The incident number to quote is 142 of 13 February.