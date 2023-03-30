Thursday, March 30, 2023
Officers searching for missing Washington man Lesley Barrass have sadly found a body

Lesley, 61, was reported missing after he left the QE Hospital at about 6.50pm on Monday. He spoke briefly to a family member on the phone but failed to return to his Columbia home and we subsequently launched an appeal for information.

Police have been carrying out enquiries to locate him, and sadly, a body was today discovered in the Birtley Road area of Washington.

Formal identification is yet to take place but officers do believe the body is that of Lesley.

His family have been notified and are being offered support at this devastating time.

Our thoughts are with them and we’d ask that their privacy is respected.

Police do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in his death and a report will be made for the coroner.

