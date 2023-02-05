Officers from Greater Glasgow’s proactive serious and organised crime units seized millions of pounds in drugs, cash, and weapons during operations targeting serious and organised crime, depriving them of a significant income and profit.

Officers seized drugs worth £9 million, £1.1 million in cash, and £311,095 under POCA legislation between January and December 2022. Officers also seized 35 vehicles, three firearms, and 71 weapons, as well as closing 40 bank accounts.

I am optimistic about what we have accomplished thus far,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland. We remain steadfast in our commitment to disrupting and dismantling organised crime syndicates operating in the Greater Glasgow area. This is consistent with our commitment to achieving the goal and vision of Scotland’s Serious Organized Crime Strategy Taskforce. With their violence, intimidation, and greed, serious organised crime groups destroy people’s lives. They are only concerned with themselves.” “I am determined to ensure that those involved are not above the law and that they can and will be held accountable for causing misery and affecting the lives of the public.” We are not alone in our efforts to achieve this. We collaborate closely with our colleagues in partner agencies and the general public, sharing information, resources, and intelligence to combat illegal activity.”

“The results demonstrated the impact of a co-ordinated approach to detect and disrupt serious and organised crime gangs in the Greater Glasgow area and beyond,” said Laura Buchan, Procurator Fiscal for Specialist Casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“COPFS will continue to work with Police Scotland and other Serious Organised Crime Taskforce partners, using the full range of our powers to disrupt criminals’ ability to profit from their illegal activity,” she said. These statistics show that organised criminal networks are being dismantled throughout the Greater Glasgow area, sending a clear message to those who seek to profit from such activity that they will be pursued and their profits seized.