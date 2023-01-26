Officers seized thousands of pounds of suspected illicit tobacco after a PCSO discovered an untaxed vehicle in Rainham

The officer recently became aware of the car, which had been seen parked on Longley Road, and suspected it was being used to commit criminal offences.

After checking, they discovered that the car was not taxed. They also suspected it was connected to a nearby shop.

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, officers from the town centre responded to the location where the vehicle was parked.

They saw a man open the boot of the car and take out a large amount of tobacco while conducting their investigation.

Officers searched the man and seized 231 packets of tobacco and 41 pouches of loose tobacco with a street value of more than £4,000.

Officers have since reported the incident to Trading Standards. The vehicle was also impounded.