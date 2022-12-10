Saturday, December 10, 2022
Officers Want To Speak To Them In Connection With Our Investigations Into Two Incidents Of Theft Of Toys, Estimated Value £800, That Took Place At The Entertainer Store
Police are asking  for the public’s help to identify these women.
Officers want to speak to them in connection with our investigations into two incidents of theft of toys, estimated value £800, that took place at The Entertainer store, St Nicholas Square, facebook.com/hashtag/colchester?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZV1pTlHOYf59PVxx67wmzoBsoLraoByFb1JNbE4cx6Wz5hlf-FFnnXrrJ56DkxpT_UiHz-fF2ZX6k7YXaD0VHpsfPQGsQaTF0zKhsE71tf-CH20rAk_O_ePFGverK77s26sVVSnfa3RShSzEjJf57kMShwA6TKOBHCJWZnqgak-PdKvLcobKK_9dNLXAJXHNrI&__tn__=*NK-R">#Colchester.
The first incident was just before 3.30pm on Wednesday 23 November and two days later, at 4.30pm on Friday 25 November.
It is believed that they left in a Blue Hyundai.
If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.
Visit facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.essex.police.uk%2Fdigital101%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR1q6VGFyVUC9QlXC51PVo47ht4ye2WYBm-id1V1GtbaLH2pR-8TDXE50xM&h=AT3Wq2m-MaNpkvd7it2WFQ0GomrKvrxAI5i9IS-NF7bJpwWMdYTQCCCoCPHGJcaGkqhLAjzFUOI6xGr8m0RpxXnUQDcTDGLfDm617FajXi1zNkr5KA1yJ4pP5o2T7igp3mslpWH6PvjDWh2NqKVBWWI&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0Cr6xGmp-3aFynOQcCFDrCFABuCbMHjvTCdP3Nl089BU43XPOKeKK1qWLG0eejc5yLm97irAThG8IZmsYV3IzYtkGsaS1ZEdy17oMepAC2sxtB6Im5YC7oI7IgkKnZ7LrKIk_VZur3QbKsBRChYt22-U2F2UvXjwdBqVJHB9eK9utkgntBxLLFBaUV3__pO-hAtdrASwK3KpSvAg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.
Alternatively, you can call us on 101.
In an emergency always call 999.
If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
Please quote crime reference 42/286287/22 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

