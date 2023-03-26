Officers were called by colleagues from the Ambulance Service to a report of a 71-year-old woman who was injured following a collision with a vehicle

Detectives investigating a burglary in Thurnscoe on Wednesday (22 March) are appealing for information about the movements of a red Ford Focus estate in connection with the incident.

Officers were called by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a report of a 71-year-old woman who was injured following a collision with a vehicle on St Helens Close just before 8.10pm.

A burglary had taken place at an address on St Helens Close just before the woman returned home and tried to stop her vehicle being stolen. The vehicle then collided with the woman before being abandoned by the offenders. The woman suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The car was recovered in Thurnscoe today (Saturday). Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, which was on false number plates, in the Thurnscoe area of Barnsley around the time of the incident or in the days after, to come forward with any information.

You can pass information to police via our online live chat function, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1016 of 22 March when you get in touch.

