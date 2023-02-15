Five teenagers suspected of committing a robbery in Camden were apprehended after a Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF) team on patrol conducted fast-time inquiries to track down their location

Officers were called to reports of a robbery on Bedford Avenue, near Tottenham Court Road, around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, 14 February.

The victim, a male in his twenties, was walking down the street when he was approached by a man who demanded his coat and wallet. When the victim turned around to try to go in a different direction, he noticed he was surrounded by a group of other males.

The males then threw the victim to the ground before assaulting him, inflicting minor injuries. Before fleeing, the males stole the victim’s mobile-phone .

Officers from the Violent Crime Taskforce (VCTF) were patrolling in the Tottenham Court Road area when the robbery was reported.

Proactive fast-time investigations revealed that a group of five males who matched the description of the suspects involved in the robbery were in Waltham Forest, near the Church Road/Park Road intersection.

Officers tracked down and searched the group of five males about an hour after the robbery occurred. The victim’s stolen mobile phone was discovered on one of the suspects.

All five males, aged 17 to 18, were arrested and remain in custody on suspicion of robbery. Inquiries are still being conducted.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim, who sadly received some minor injuries during the incident,” said Detective Sergeant Ross Smith of the Violent Crime Taskforce. Robbery is a violent crime that often has long-term consequences for the victims.

“Tackling violence on our streets is a priority for the Met and these arrests show our commitment to tackling robbery and keeping London safe.

“It is critical that victims and witnesses contact the police as soon as a robbery occurs. The first hour following a robbery, known as the “golden hour,” is critical in assisting us in apprehending suspects and removing violent offenders from the streets.”

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 7193/14FEB. To remain anonymous, call the CrimeStoppers charity at 0800 555 111. If you are a victim of a robbery or have witnessed one, call 999 immediately.