Following an attack on a dog in Brighton on Wednesday, Sussex Police imposed strict safety restrictions on two dogs (4 January).

Officers were dispatched to Eaton Place after one dog attacked another. The injured animal was taken to the vet for treatment, and its owner suffered an arm injury.

“We understand this was a distressing incident – not only for the victim, but for the wider community,” Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said.

An investigation was immediately launched, which included visiting the owners of the aggressor dog and assessing the safety of two animals at the address.

“As a result, the dogs’ owners have been ordered to keep them muzzled and on a lead in public and not left unattended in public at any time. Garden areas must also be securely fenced so that they cannot escape.” Prior to the imposition of the community order, the victim was consulted about its terms.

The order’s terms have been agreed upon in writing with the owners.

Because neither of the dogs is a prohibited breed and has no history of aggression, it was decided to impose safety restrictions rather than seize and potentially destroy them. “Our force lead for dangerous dogs oversaw this.” I wish the victim and her dog a speedy recovery and reiterate Sussex Police’s commitment to resolving incidents in accordance with applicable legislation.”