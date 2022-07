Kent Police were called to The Grand Burstin Hotel on Marine Parade in Folkestone at 12:43 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, after receiving a report that a man had assaulted a woman.

Officers who arrived on the scene were then threatened and assaulted.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of assault and assault on an emergency worker.

The investigation into the incident’s circumstances is still ongoing.