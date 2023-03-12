Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sunday, March 12, 2023

Officers who executed a drug warrant in Clacton, have arrested three men on suspicion of producing cannabis

Acting upon information received, officers from our Operational Support Group and Local Policing Team secured a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act which was carried out around 5pm on Saturday 11 March.

When officers attended the Priory Road address, they found around 100 cannabis plants occupying four rooms and mattresses on the floor of the kitchen.

Officers have already seized mobile phones and a car.

Three men, aged 25 27 and 32, who were at the property at the time, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis and remain in custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Colin Cox, said: “This warrant was obtained the same day as the information was received. It shows that we will take swift action to safeguard our communities and that we in turn are supported by our partners.

“The number of cannabis plants that were found indicates that this was an organised attempt to supply drugs, possibly in the Clacton area.

“Officers remain on scene to secure evidence and these plants will now be removed from both the property and the supply chain and will eventually be destroyed.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about drugs or drug dealers to contact us so we can stop drugs entering our county.”

If you know of anyone linked to drugs, either production or dealing, then call 101 or report online at https://www.essex.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Always call 999 in an emergency.

