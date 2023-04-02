Officers who responded to a collision on the M25, which led to 10 miles of tailbacks, have thanked those affected for their patience

Police were called to a collision near to Junction 27 for Epping shortly after 7.20pm.

Officers attended and were supported by National Highways, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Helimed, and the East of England Ambulance Service.

The incident involved one vehicle and while the driver was injured, their condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

As a result of the incident, tailbacks of 10 miles built up.

While dealing with the incident, our officers were approached by members of the public who offered to assist them.

PC Thomas Baskeyfield, from the Chigwell Roads Policing Unit, said: “I want to thank those who were caught up in tailbacks following this incident for their patience and understanding.

“I also want to thank the members of the public who offered to help.

“We always try to resolve these incidents as quickly as possible and our priority has to be the welfare of those directly impacted and investigating what has happened as we only have one opportunity to collect evidence.

“Having the support and understanding of the public, particularly when they’ve been caught up in something which has a significant impact on their day, really means a lot.”

If you have any information, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with Police

Please quote incident 1169 of 31 March.

