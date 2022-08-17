Officers were on Bryant Street in the afternoon of Wednesday, August 10, 2022, when they observed what they thought was a drug deal between two men.

After officers attempted to stop the pair on Luton Road, one of the men eluded them.

Officers discovered approximately 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin concealed in the second man’s waistband after searching him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. They also seized a cellphone and a large sum of money.

Mohamed Hussain, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is now charged with heroin possession with intent to supply, crack cocaine possession with intent to supply, and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared in West Kent Magistrates’ Court on August 11, 2022, and was remanded in custody to appear in Maidstone Crown Court on a later date.