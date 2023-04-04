Ofsted to start registering supported accommodation providers from April

Ofsted is set to provide essential oversight of supported accommodation for children in care and care leavers aged 16 to 17.

Supported accommodation refers to housing and support for looked after children and care leavers aged 16 to 17, which enables them to live semi-independently. Until now, this type of provision has had no independent scrutiny, potentially leaving children at risk in unsafe or unsuitable accommodation, including caravans and boats. Regulation and inspection will provide crucial oversight of the sector, and will assess whether accommodation is safe and meets children’s individual needs.

Last month, the government published new quality standards that providers of supported accommodation must meet. Under new regulations, providers will need to submit applications to register with Ofsted by 28 October 2023. After this date it will be an offence to provide supported accommodation without having a registration application accepted as complete.

Today, Ofsted has published guidance to support providers with their applications. The guidance sets out in detail the registration process, including the evidence required from applicants and how Ofsted will assess the suitability of relevant individuals. Applications will start to be accepted from 28 April.

Ofsted will consult on proposals for the new inspection methodology in summer 2023 and will run pilot inspections in the autumn. Inspections of supported accommodation will begin in April 2024.

Yvette Stanley, National Director Regulation and Social Care: